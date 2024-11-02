Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.69. 141,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

