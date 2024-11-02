Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.75 and traded as low as $88.36. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 15,809,436 shares trading hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 274.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 684,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,929,000 after purchasing an additional 671,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 640,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $60,209,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9,537.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 561,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,208,000 after purchasing an additional 555,965 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

