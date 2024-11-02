Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 91012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.67.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

