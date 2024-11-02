Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.03 billion and $373,475.75 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.35 or 0.00289779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.43209602 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $379,092.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

