EMC Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $91.55.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

