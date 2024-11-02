EMC Capital Management Has $437,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

