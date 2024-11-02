EMC Capital Management Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

EMC Capital Management reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in National Health Investors by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

