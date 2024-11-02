EMC Capital Management Grows Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 163.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 531.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 274,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,659 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 41.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,270.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,880.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $564,270.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

