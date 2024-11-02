Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.020-13.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4 billion-$46.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.2 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.02-13.52 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $818.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $913.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $778.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 73.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

