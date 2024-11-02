Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.33.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.