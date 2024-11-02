Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.93. Elekta AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 11,730 shares trading hands.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

