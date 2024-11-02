Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.93. Elekta AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 11,730 shares trading hands.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

