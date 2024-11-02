Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.93. Elekta AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 11,730 shares trading hands.
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta AB (publ)
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.