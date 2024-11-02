Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EA. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

