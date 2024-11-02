Electronic Arts’ (EA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $154.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,362 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

