Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Hits $488,998.77

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.23 million and $488,998.77 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.
Electroneum Coin Trading
