Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

