Ecovyst’s (ECVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,710. The stock has a market cap of $887.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Ecovyst has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

