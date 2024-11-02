eBay’s (EBAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

