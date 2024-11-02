eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.960-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,002. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

