Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $211.99 and a 12 month high of $349.74.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

