Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 502 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,041,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,218,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 451.9% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $422.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.74 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

