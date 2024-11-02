Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.2% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $260.57 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.17. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

