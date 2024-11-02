Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

ITW stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.88 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

