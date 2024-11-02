Dynex (DNX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $27.10 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $1.14 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,190,366 coins and its circulating supply is 97,190,219 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 97,171,786.25258622. The last known price of Dynex is 0.29266202 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $902,782.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

