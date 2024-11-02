Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $425.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.76 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

