Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

