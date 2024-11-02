Divi Price Tops $0.0009 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Divi has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $143,662.36 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00035676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,078,697,641 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,078,063,020.9750867 with 4,078,062,439.9750867 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00094626 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $145,805.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

