Diversify Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.27 million, a PE ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $63,636.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,997.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $63,636.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,997.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,694 shares of company stock valued at $820,497 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.