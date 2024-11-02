Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

