Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

