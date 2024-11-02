Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGK stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

