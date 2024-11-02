Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IMCB stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.