Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.63 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

