Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 121,305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,464.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.