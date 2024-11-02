Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 91,116 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

