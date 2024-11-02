Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:YANG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

