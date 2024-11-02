Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Acquired by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 132,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.