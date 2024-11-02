Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 16.1% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.78 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

