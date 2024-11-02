Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.99 million for the quarter.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

