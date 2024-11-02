Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

NYSE F opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 266,256 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

