Desjardins Upgrades Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) to “Moderate Buy”

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Minera Alamos Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CVE:MAI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 690,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,043. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. Research analysts predict that Minera Alamos will post 0.0444178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

