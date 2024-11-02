Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$2.97. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 3,644,489 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DML shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.57.

The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

