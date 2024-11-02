Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.79). 2,446,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,062,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.80).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,650.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deliveroo

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,113,778.29). Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.