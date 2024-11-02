DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Achieves $10.97 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $66,267.03 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

