Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,307.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.87. 696,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,391. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 889,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,462 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

