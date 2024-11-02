DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.
DCI Advisors Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market cap of £43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.47.
DCI Advisors Company Profile
DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DCI Advisors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for DCI Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCI Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.