Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 11,393 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 6.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 340,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $130.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.