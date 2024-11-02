Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

