Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 1,688 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $482.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.17 and its 200 day moving average is $515.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

