Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.99 million during the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 143.03%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.