Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.550-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.55-10.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.60.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.82. 211,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.96. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $198.45 and a 1 year high of $371.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

